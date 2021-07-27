Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PFAEHLER – August “Gus” Pfaehler, 90, of Bozeman, passed away July 24. Funeral Mass 10AM Friday, July 30, Resurrection University Parish, followed by burial at Sunset Hills Cemetery & reception back at Resurrection University Parish.

The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe