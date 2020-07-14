KENNEDY – Myrtle “Myrt” Kennedy, 84, passed away April 30, 2020. Celebration of Myrt’s Life 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, Evangelical Free Church — live stream viewing at efcb.org/church-stream or view recorded service at efcb.org/livestream.
THORNBURG – Thomas Thornburg, 82, passed away July 8, 2020. No services are planned at this time. An on-line celebration of Thomas’s life will be announced.
