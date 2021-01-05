CORRECTION, WEIGAND — John Weigand, 84, of Bozeman, passed away December 24, 2020. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, Resurrection University Parish.
Gilbert- John Gilbert, 61 , of Bozeman, passed away December 26, 2020. No services will be held.
KIEFER: Cecilia Ann Kiefer of Bozeman passed away on January 3, 2021. Rosary will be held at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. followed by a vigil service at 5 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with burial following at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.