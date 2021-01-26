CERTALIC – John Certalic, 69, of Belgrade, passed away January 8, 2021. Visitation 6 p.m., Rosary 7 p.m. Today, Jan.uary 26. Funeral Mass 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, all held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
WEIDINGER – Carol Weidinger, 74, of Belgrade. Visitation 7 p.m., Rosary & Service of Remembrance 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, live streamed https://youtu.be/RbQJ664fTG0. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Thurssday., January 28, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, live streamed at sjvbelgrade.org. Graveside 11 a.m. Monday, Febuary 1, Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. In lieu of flowers donations to St. John Vianney Building Fund.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.