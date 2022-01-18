Dahl Paid Notice for Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Jan 18, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SCHMIT – Theresa Anne Schmit, 92, of Bozeman, passed away Jan 6. Rosary 6:30PM, Vigil 7PM Thurs, Jan 20, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service. Funeral Service 2PM Fri, Jan 21, Resurrection University Catholic Parish. The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dahl University Theresa Anne Schmit Bozeman Gallatin County Notice Belief Tradition Recommended for you