Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SCHMIT – Theresa Anne Schmit, 92, of Bozeman, passed away Jan 6. Rosary 6:30PM, Vigil 7PM Thurs, Jan 20, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service. Funeral Service 2PM Fri, Jan 21, Resurrection University Catholic Parish.

The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you