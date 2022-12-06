Let the news come to you

MCDONALD – Jon McDonald, 77, of Bozeman, passed away Dec 4th. Service to be held 10AM Wed, Dec 7th, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service; livestreamed at https://youtu.be/FIEX7haxcHY.


