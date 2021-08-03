Support Local Journalism


BIERY – Ronald Biery, 72, of Belgrade, passed away June 16, 2021. Celebration of Life 3-9PM Sunday, August 8, Eagles Lodge, 316 E. Main St., Bozeman.

