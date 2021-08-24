Dahl Paid Notice for Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Aug 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JONES – James Alan Jones, 62, of Manhattan, passed away August 16. Crowdfunding on website.MCCREA – Dan McCrea, 61, of Belgrade, passed away August 21. No services will be held. The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dahl James Alan Jones Dan Mccrea Manhattan Gallatin County Belief Tradition Recommended for you