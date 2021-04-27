McMillen – Vicki McMillen, 72, of Belgrade, passed away April 21, 2021. No services will be held.
Recktenwald – Lavonne “Bonnie” Recktenwald , 85, of Bozeman, passed away Saturday . Service of Remembrance held May 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center.
Rockafellow – Teresa “Petie”, 85, of Livingston, passed away on Sunday. A celebration of her life will be held Thursday 1:30 p.m. at the Christian Center Church in Livingston. Please join the family at the church at 1 p.m. to pray the Rosary together.
REED – Sean Francis Reed, 54, of Bozeman, passed away April 21. No services at this time.
