STULC – Robert James Stulc, 75, of Belgrade, passed away Oct 24. Visitation 6-8PM Today, Oct 28. Visitation 9AM & Service 10AM Friday, Oct 29, all held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Belgrade.ANDERSON – Vivian Jeanne Anderson, 98, of Bozeman, passed away Oct 10. Funeral Service 10AM Sat, Oct 30, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2915 Colter Ave.