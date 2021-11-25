Support Local Journalism


DEWITT – Floyd DeWitt, 87, of Bozeman, passed away Nov 15. Celebration of Life 6PM Wed, Dec 1, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, followed by a reception.

WANGRUD – Jean Wangrud, 87, of Bozeman, passed away Nov 19. Services held at a later date.

