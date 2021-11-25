Dahl Paid Notice for Thursday, November 25, 2021 Nov 25, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEWITT – Floyd DeWitt, 87, of Bozeman, passed away Nov 15. Celebration of Life 6PM Wed, Dec 1, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, followed by a reception.WANGRUD – Jean Wangrud, 87, of Bozeman, passed away Nov 19. Services held at a later date. The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dahl Bozeman Jean Wangrud Gallatin County Floyd Dewitt Funeral & Cremation Service Belief Recommended for you