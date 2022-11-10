Let the news come to you

LEOPOLD – Fredric Leopold, 83, of Bozeman, passed away Nov 5. Private family services have been held.

MONGER – Patricia Monger, 87, of Manhattan, passed away Nov 7. Memorial Service 12PM Sat, Nov 12, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service.


