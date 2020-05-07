STANISLAO – Dr. Bettie C. Stanislao, 85, of Bozeman. Funeral Mass Friday 10 a.m., Resurrection University Catholic Parish. Time prior to Mass for anyone who would like to say a few words in memory of Bettie.
KENNEDY – Myrtle Kennedy, 84, of Belgrade, passed away April 30, 2020. Services will be announced at a later date.
