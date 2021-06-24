MONEY – Michael Thomas Money, 69, of Polson, passed away October 30, 2020. Private Family Mass and Graveside, Reception open to public 1-3PM Friday, June 25, Hilton Garden Inn, Bozeman.
EASTON – Rex Bernard Easton, 73, passed away January 3, 2021. Military Honors Service 1PM Saturday, June 26, Sunset Hills Memorial Wall, Bozeman.
NELSON – Esther Nelson, 95, of Bozeman, passed away June 18. Celebration of Life 11AM Tuesday, June 29, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center.
