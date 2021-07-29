Dahl Paid Notice for Thursday, July 29, 2021 Jul 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PFAEHLER – August “Gus” Pfaehler, 90, of Bozeman, passed away July 24. Funeral Mass 10AM Friday, July 30, Resurrection University Parish, followed by burial at Sunset Hills Cemetery & reception back at Resurrection University Parish.LORD – Laurent Lord, 58, of Bozeman, passed away July 27. No services will be held. The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dahl Notice Belief Tradition Gallatin County People Years Resurrection University Bozeman Christianity Ethnology Worship Funeral Laurent Lord Burial August Pfaehler Recommended for you