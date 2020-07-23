HARR – Sheila Harr, 84, of Bozeman, passed away February 16, 2020. Funeral Mass Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10 a.m., Resurrection University Catholic Parish.
POWER – Thomas “Casey” Power, 68, of Bozeman, passed away July 19, 2020. No services will be held.
SCHOFIELD – Patsy Schofield, 86, of Bozeman, passed away July 19, 2020. No services at this time.
