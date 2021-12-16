Support Local Journalism


YONKER – Creg Warren Yonker, 65, of Bozeman, passed away Nov 2. Celebration of Life 11AM Sat, Dec 18, Holiday Inn, 5 Baxter Lane, Bozeman.

