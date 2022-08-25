Let the news come to you

CRAWFORD – Connie Lee Crawford, 67, of Belgrade, Service Saturday at 12:30 PM, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

COOPER — Cherie Cooper, 70, of Belgrade, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service.

The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions.

