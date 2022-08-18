Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

LOCKER – Robert “Bob” Locker, 84, of Bozeman, passed away August 15. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held in September.

CRAWFORD – Connie Lee Crawford, 67, of Belgrade, passed away August 15. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Belgrade, MT on Saturday, August 27th at 12:30 pm.

The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you