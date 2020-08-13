WHITE – Michael “Jay” White, 75, of Bozeman, passed away April 29, 2020. Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center, followed by Graveside Service with Military Honors & reception.
BLAKE – JoAnne Ruth Blake, 85, of Bozeman, passed away August 09, 2020. No services will be held.
GIER – Bobbie Gier, 73, of Bozeman, passed away August 11, 2020. Services will be announced.
