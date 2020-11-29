SPOKAS – Kay Spokas, 31 of Bozeman, passed away November 21. Private family service will be held.
ZIMMER – Sarah Nash Zimmer, 76, of Bozeman, passed away November 24. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, December 3, Holy Rosary Catholic Parish, streaming information can be found at www.holyrosarybozeman.org.
