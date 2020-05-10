CORBETT – Kelly Corbett, 49, of Bozeman, passed away April 24, 2020. Celebration of Life 2 p.m., May 30, 2020, The Bridge, 608 N. Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade.
KENNEDY – Myrtle Kennedy, 84, of Belgrade, passed away April 30, 2020. Services will be announced at a later date.
ANDERSON – A gathering for Marcia Anderson’s friends & family, originally planned for this spring, has been postponed until it is safe for us to get together. We appreciate the many kind condolences received & charitable donations made in her memory.
