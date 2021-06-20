YOUNG – Douglas J. Young Celebration of Life 10-11:30AM, Friday, June 25th, The Commons, 1794 E. Baxter Lane, Bozeman.
MONEY – Michael Thomas Money, 69, of Polson, passed away October 30, 2020. Private Family Mass and Graveside, Reception open to public 1-3PM Friday, June 25, Hilton Garden Inn, Bozeman.
FRASER – Scott Alan Fraser, 44, of Belgrade, passed away November 18, 2020. Celebration of Life 2PM Saturday, June 26, Lindley Park Pavilion.
The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions.
