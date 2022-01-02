Support Local Journalism


WOOD – Barbara Jean Wood, 69, of Three Forks, passed away Nov 30. Memorial Service 1PM Sat, Jan 8, Church of Christ, Three Forks.

The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions.

