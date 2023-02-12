Let the news come to you

Dahl Paid Notice for Sunday, February 12, 2023


ROLL — Jean Roll, Magna Cum Lauda Graduate of Montana State University, Missoula — 1962, at the age of 81, of Bozeman, passed away Feb 9th. At Jean’s request, no services will be held.

