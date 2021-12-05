Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


WOOD – Barbara Jean Wood, 69, of Three Forks, passed away Nov 30. Services will be announced.

ROEMER – Mark Howard Roemer, 69, of Bozeman, passed away Nov 29. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you