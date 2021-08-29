Dahl Paid Notice for Sunday, August 29, 2021 Aug 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DECKER – Gordon Lee Decker, 81, of Belgrade, passed away Aug 23. Celebration of Life 1PM Mon, Aug 30, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dahl Cremation Ethnology Tribute Service Funeral Gordon Lee Decker Celebration Recommended for you