DECKER – Gordon Lee Decker, 81, of Belgrade, passed away Aug 23. Celebration of Life 1PM Mon, Aug 30, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center.

The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions.

