DISMORE – Madge Hogan Dismore, 100, of Bozeman, passed away Sept 13. Celebration of Life 2PM Today, Oct 9, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center.SCHNEIDER – Tanya Schneider, 77, of Bozeman, passed away Oct 7. Celebration of Tanya's Life will be held in Nov.