DAVIS – James Davis, 71, of Bozeman, passed away November 08, 2020. Graveside Service 3:30 p.m. Monday, 5/24, Sunset Hills Cemetery. Reception to follow, American Legion.
COGHLAN – Huguette Coghlan, 95, of Bozeman, passed away May 17, 2021. Visitation 2-3:30 p.m., Rosary 3:30 p.m., Vigil 4 p.m., Sunday, May 23, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, May 24, Reception to immediately follow, Holy Rosary Catholic Parish. Burial 2p.m., Whitehall Cemetery (procession from Church).
