HOHNE – Robert Hohne, 87, of Bozeman, passed away Tuesday, March 2. Viewing 6:30 p.m., Rosary 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Services also to be held in California, date to be determined.
GREENIG – Ronald Greenig, 77, of Belgrade, passed away Wednesday, March 3. Services are pending.
