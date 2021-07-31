Dahl Paid Notice for Saturday, July 31, 2021 Jul 31, 2021 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BARTH – Jerome Barth, 91, of Gallatin Gateway, passed away July 25. Funeral Mass 10AM Today, July 31, Resurrection University Parish — live streamingwww.resurrectionbozeman.org, inurnment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dahl Resurrection University Jerome Barth Cemetery Gallatin Gateway Funeral Recommended for you