Dahl Paid Notice for Saturday, July 24, 2021 Jul 24, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAWSON – Bonnie Lawson, 74, of Bozeman, passed away January 23. Funeral Mass 11AM Today, July 24, Holy Rosary Catholic Church; Graveside immediately following, Sunset Hills Cemetery; Reception 3PM. The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dahl Notice Belief Tradition Gallatin County People Years Cemetery Ethnology Sunset Bonnie Lawson Following Funeral Recommended for you