WHITE – Michael “Jay” White, 75, of Bozeman, passed away April 29, 2020. Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m. Today, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center.
GIER – Bobbie Gier, 73, of Bozeman, passed away August 11, 2020. Visitation Sunday, August 16, 2020 2-4 p.m., Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service; Memorial Service 10 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, E-Free Church of Bozeman or live stream https://www.efcb.org/church-stream/.
The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.