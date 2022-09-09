Let the news come to you

HERRINGTON – Leonard Herrington, 79, of Bozeman, passed away Sept 4. Service of Remembrance will be held 11AM on Sat, Sept 10, at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service.

The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions.

