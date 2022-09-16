Let the news come to you

ACKERMAN – Eldon Ackerman, 91, of Belgrade, passed away February 1, 2022. Rosary 4:00PM, Vigil 4:30PM Sun, Sept 18, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service. Funeral Mass 12:00PM Mon, Sept 19, Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Graveside with Military Honors to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery

