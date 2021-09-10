Dahl Paid Notice for Friday, September 10, 2021 Sep 10, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LINGENFELTER – David Lingenfelter, 50, of Belgrade, passed away Sep 7. Celebration of Life 3PM Sat, Oct 2, Lingenfelter Residence. The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dahl David Lingenfelter Lingenfelter Residence Gallatin County Belgrade Tradition Notice Recommended for you