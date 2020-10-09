GABEL – Richard Gabel, 68, of Belgrade, passed away October 1, 2020. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, October 10, Refuge Church, 1950 Amsterdam Road, Belgrade.
TANGEN – Jason Erling Tangen, 48, of Bozeman, passed away September 20, 2020. Services will be held at a later date.
MARTIN – Steven “Steve” Martin, 64, of Bozeman, passed away October 5, 2020. Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
