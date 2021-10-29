Dahl Paid Notice for Friday, October 29, 2021 Oct 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ANDERSON – Vivian Jeanne Anderson, 98, of Bozeman, passed away Oct 10. Funeral Service 10AM Sat, Oct 30, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2915 Colter Ave.STULC – Robert James Stulc, 75, of Belgrade, passed away Oct 24. Visitation 9AM & Service 10AM Today, Oct 29, all held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Belgrade. The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dahl Lutheran Church Belgrade Christianity Bozeman Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints Holy Trinity Vivian Jeanne Anderson Recommended for you