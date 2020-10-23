MARTIN – Steven Martin, 64, passed away October 4 & Sandra Martin, 62, passed away October 14. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Sunday, October 25, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center.
COLD – Kelsey (Fitchett-Howard) Cold, 25, passed away October 6, 2020. Private services will be held.
The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.