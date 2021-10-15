Dahl Paid Notice for Friday, October 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SHEEHAN – Edward John Sheehan, 87, of Bozeman, passed away Oct 9. Mass 2PM Today, 10/15, Resurrection University Catholic Parish. The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dahl Edward John Sheehan Bozeman Gallatin County Notice Belief Tradition Recommended for you