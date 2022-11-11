Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

LEOPOLD – Fredric Leopold, 83, of Bozeman, passed away Nov 5. Private family services have been held.

CUNDY – Vic N. Cundy, 97, of Bozeman, passed away Nov 5. Service will be held at a later date.


MONGER – Patricia Monger, 87, of Manhattan, passed away Nov 7. Memorial Service 12PM Sat, Nov 12, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you