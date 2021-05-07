RECKTENWALD – Lavonne “Bonnie” Recktenwald, 85, of Bozeman. Service of Remembrance 1 p.m. Today, May 7, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center.
MENCAS – Val Mencas, 45, of Bozeman. Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center – live streamed at https://youtu.be/rMURE6DfRX4.
