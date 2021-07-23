Support Local Journalism


LAWSON – Bonnie Lawson, 74, of Bozeman, passed away January 23. Funeral Mass 11AM Saturday, July 24, Holy Rosary Catholic Church; Graveside immediately following, Sunset Hills Cemetery; Reception 3PM.

