COLMAN – Marion Badovinus Kirwan Colman, 98, of Bozeman, passed away Jan 5. Viewing 9-10:30AM, Sat, Jan 15, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service; Graveside Ceremony 11AM, Sunset Hills Cemetery; Reception to follow, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service.