LANZENDORFER – Betty Lanzendorfer, 84, of Bozeman, passed away December 23, 2020. No services at this time.
WEIGAND – Judy Weigand, 84, of Bozeman, passed away December 24, 2020. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday, January 18, Resurrection University Parish.
SIMARD – Minnie Simard, 99, of Bozeman, passed away December 29, 2020. Services will be held at a later date.
