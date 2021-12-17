Dahl Paid Notice for Friday, December 17, 2021 Dec 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save YONKER – Creg Warren Yonker, 65, of Bozeman, passed away Nov 2. Celebration of Life 11AM Sat, Dec 18, Holiday Inn, 5 Baxter Lane, Bozeman. The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you