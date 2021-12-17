Support Local Journalism


YONKER – Creg Warren Yonker, 65, of Bozeman, passed away Nov 2. Celebration of Life 11AM Sat, Dec 18, Holiday Inn, 5 Baxter Lane, Bozeman.

The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions.

