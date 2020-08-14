WHITE – Michael “Jay” White, 75, of Bozeman, passed away April 29, 2020. Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center, followed by Graveside Service with Military Honors & reception.
GIER – Bobbie Gier, 73, of Bozeman, passed away August 11, 2020. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, E-Free Church of Bozeman.
The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.