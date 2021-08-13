Dahl Paid Notice for Friday, August 13, 2021 Aug 13, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MITCHELL – William G. Mitchell, 70, of Butte, passed away August 4. Visitation 10AM, Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, August 21, St. Ann’s, Butte with reception 12Noon, Knights of Columbus, Butte. Graveside 11AM Monday, August 23, Mountain View Cemetery, Butte.KRAWIEC – Richard Frederick Krawiec, 75, of Belgrade, passed away August 9. No services to be held. The Dahl Family celebrating over 80 years of caring for Gallatin County families! Serving people of all beliefs, and traditions. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dahl Butte William G. Mitchell Richard Frederick Krawiec Notice Tradition Gallatin County Recommended for you