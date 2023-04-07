Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

KUPRISS — Ludmila Kupriss, 92, of Bozeman, passed away April 3rd. Cremation has been entrusted to Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service and she will be interred back home in Latvia.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you