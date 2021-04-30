SOHA – Charles Soha, 90, of Bozeman, passed away April 24. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, May 3, Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
RECKTENWALD – Lavonne “Bonnie” Recktenwald, 85, of Bozeman, passed away April 24. Service of Remembrance 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center.
